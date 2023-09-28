Marshall Cook practised for more than 40 years. Photo / Patrick Reynolds

One of New Zealand’s great architects, Marshall Cook, died overnight after practising in the sector for more than 40 years.

“The main thing he did was show Auckland how to do townhouses,” said fellow architect Julian Mitchell of Mitchell Stout Dodd, referring to a big body of work in many areas including Freeman’s Bay, Ellerslie and Remuera.

The man his friends and associates called Marsh, aged 83, worked here and overseas, designing a wide range of buildings including resorts and offices.

But housing was the field where his skills won the greatest acclaim, particularly from the practice he worked at once called Cook, Hitchcock & Sargisson.

A tight group of townhouses on Parnell’s Ruskin St designed in 1980, a polychromatic clutch designed in 1982 for a site in Napier St, Freeman’s Bay, gable-roof places at 41 Scarborough Tce, Parnell and additions to a city fringe warehouse on Drake St, Freeman’s Bay were some of his earlier works.

Patrick Clifford of Architectus said today: “Marsh was one of the great New Zealand architects and a great New Zealander.”

Not ashamed to be modern, Franklin Rd, Ponsonby: the house designed by Marshall Cook and where he and Prue once lived. Photo / Simon Devitt

Michael Thomson, also of Architectus, worked with Cook at Cook, Hitchcock & Sargisson for three years. Architectus collaborated with Cook on many projects over a long period of time, he said.

“There’s not enough time to say all that needs to be said about Marsh. He was an amazingly special character,” Thomson said.

Te Kāhui Waihanga the NZ Institute of Architects awarded Cook its highest honour - the gold medal - in 2010, saying at the time: “The whole body of his work is characterised by a complete and exhaustive knowledge of materials, technology, colour and space placed at the service of a liberal, generous and humane design philosophy.”

Cook’s longstanding interests include the impact of urban architecture and design on inner-city housing, residential intensification and townhouses.

Architect Marshall Cook has died. Photo / Patrick Reynolds

The importance of providing affordable housing was one of his major interests and he explored innovative product techniques for designing low-cost homes, the institute said.

He directed the setting up of Housing New Zealand’s healthy housing programme in 2001 and counted the project to modernise and upgrade state homes as one of the most satisfying of his career.

Cook and his late wife Prue once lived in Ponsonby’s Franklin Rd in an unashamedly contemporary place he designed in the midst of the many heritage villas. That eye-catching home was made up of two boxes, one with a garage and loft, the second with a library with a bedroom and bathroom above and the central living areas in between.

“Marsh had theories about how families and houses operated,” Thomson said. “You had a parents’ wing and a family wing and a place in the middle where people came together.”

He cited the Cooks’ Franklin Rd and Brighton Rd, Parnell houses as particularly outstanding and said he continued contributing to the industry.

“Marsh was on the local Auckland branch awards as one of the jury members earlier this year and really enjoyed it,” Thomson said.

Cook taught in Britain in the 1970s and became an adjunct professor of design at Unitec. He was a regional and national judge in the local area and national architecture awards.

“In all these fields his relationships with other architects and students have displayed an enormous warmth of spirit founded not only in his love of architecture, which is irrepressible, but in an interest in other people and how they live and work which also animates the houses he designs,” the institute said.

“Throughout a long and productive life, happily, Marshall has constructed a place in the architecture of this country founded not only on exemplary skill but also on an infectious enthusiasm for other people.”

Tony van Raat, head of architecture at Unitec, said: “It will doubtless be noted that Marshall’s gifts as an architect and as an educator were only exceeded by his remarkable gift for friendships. He was the centre of a dense net of people that will continue after his passing.”

Thomson said the late Marshall and Prue Cook are survived by their three adult offspring - Rachael, Daniel and Sophia.

Arrangements are now being made for a funeral.

Anne Gibson has been the Herald’s property editor for 23 years, has won many awards, written books and covered property extensively here and overseas.