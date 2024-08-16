Lister said NZ’s market was more sensitive to interest rate movements given the lack of tech and growth stocks, and the dominance of real estate companies and utilities, which typically pay reliable dividends.

Property stocks were mixed today having broadly rallied since the rate cut. Kiwi Property Group slipped 1.6% to 94c on a volume of 2.7m shares, while Precinct Properties NZ was unchanged at $1.30 with 2.6m shares changing hands, and Stride Property rose 0.7% to $1.41 on a volume of 1.9m.

Fletcher Building rose for a sixth day, up 0.3% at $3.47 on a volume of 1.4m and was up 11.9% this week.

Earnings season hits its stride next week, which Lister said would show how tough the recent economic conditions have been, though some optimism might creep into the outlook statements.

“We know things are ugly at the moment,” he said. “The share market is not the economy, it’s where we think the economy will be.”

Among companies reporting on Monday, Contact Energy rose 1.8% to $8.98 and Freightways fell 1.2% to $9.22.

Synlait Milk was the biggest gainer on the day, jumping 21.7% to 36.5c on a volume of 3.5m shares after settling a dispute over supply arrangements with The a2 Milk Co and ending a protracted arbitration. As part of the deal, a2 agreed to participate in an upcoming equity raising, helping the milk processor shore up a shaky balance sheet. A2 shares 4.2% to $7.73 on a volume of 1m.

Fruit exporter Scales Corp led the benchmark index higher today, up 4.7% at $3.60 and taking its weekly gain to 7.5%, while retailer KMD Brands gained 3.3% to 47.5c and was up 18.8% this week.

My Food Bag gained 2.2% to 18.5c. It told shareholders at Friday’s annual meeting that its customer base had stabilised and it planned to pay interim and final dividends in the 2025 financial year.

Minnow tech company Vital jumped 14.3% to 32c when it resumed trading after directors rejected a due diligence request by suitor Empire Capital, which plans to mount a partial takeover at 37.5c a share.

Arvida Group, which is under a takeover offer at $1.70 a share, remained heavily traded with a volume of 4m shares and was unchanged at $1.64.