Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

NZX50 posts biggest weekly gain in four years - Market close

By Paul McBeth
BusinessDesk columnist·NZME.·
3 mins to read
Fletcher Building rose for a sixth day, up 0.3% at $3.47 on a volume of 1.4 million shares and was up 11.9% this week. Photo / NZME

Fletcher Building rose for a sixth day, up 0.3% at $3.47 on a volume of 1.4 million shares and was up 11.9% this week. Photo / NZME

New Zealand’s benchmark stock index rose the most in a week since the post-Covid rebound as investors embraced the prospect of lower interest rates reviving a stagnant economy and boosting the allure of companies that

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business