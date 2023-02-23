NZX full year earnings edge up 2.3%

The NZX ticker on the building downtown Supplied

NZX Ltd says it maintained “solid earnings” through the churning seas of market cycles in its full financial year to December 31.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) came to $36.6m, a 2.3 per cent increase from the previous year and with the exclusion of acquisition costs.

Net profit after tax (NPAT) for the full financial year was $14.2 million, down from $15m in the previous year.

Board chair James Miller said the total value traded on NZX’s secondary markets fell 28.6% to $37.4 billion last year, thanks to softening equity markets.

However, the “diverse mix” of the NZX Group’s business and the offerings available to access capital, had highlighted its resilience through choppy market cycles.

That net profit included the increased amortisation costs from the continued investment in the NZX Wealth Technologies platform and the acquired ASB Superannuation Master Trust.

Total revenue was up 8.8 per cent to $95.7m, which chief executive Mark Peterson said reflected the “strength of its strategy and earnings base”.

“This is a pleasing result,” he said, adding that NZX had been focused last year on continuing to grow its revenue, maintain its earnings and maximise the leverage of the acquisitions and investments the NZX had made in the last several years.

Peterson said $20.9 billion of capital was listed and raised on market throughout 2022, making it one of the strongest years of capital listed and raised since the Mixed Ownership Model programme.

A shift from equity to the strength of the listed debt market was also noted which was a reflection of the global market conditions.

Miller said NZX’s results demonstrated “steady progress” in balancing costs with opportunity and delivering to the growth strategy.

“We have made significant progress in strengthening the NZX Group business and our market and operations infrastructure in the last five years,” he said.

The company said its operating earnings guidance range for the full 2023 financial year is expected to be in the range of $36m to $40.5m.

The NZX board has declared a final dividend of 3.1 cents per share (cps) which will be paid on March 16, contributing to a fully imputed dividend of 6.1 cents for the full 2022 financial period.