Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

NZX full year earnings edge up 2.3%

BusinessDesk
2 mins to read
The NZX ticker on the building downtown Supplied

The NZX ticker on the building downtown Supplied

NZX Ltd says it maintained “solid earnings” through the churning seas of market cycles in its full financial year to December 31.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) came to $36.6m, a 2.3

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business