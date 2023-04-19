Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

NZX forecasts steady earnings in 2023, revenue expansion

Jamie Gray
By
2 mins to read
NZX sees steady or improved earnings this year. Photo / File

NZX sees steady or improved earnings this year. Photo / File

Stock exchange operator NZX said it expects this year’s operating earnings to be steady, or an improvement on 2022′s.

At its annual meeting, chairman James Miller said the NZX’s operating earnings (EBITDA), excluding acquisition and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business