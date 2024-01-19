Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

NZX chalks up fifth day of losses in a row - Market close

By Graham Skellern
4 mins to read
Michael Hill was down 1c to 95c after providing a warning of a drop in earnings because of challenging trading conditions. Photo / NZME

Michael Hill was down 1c to 95c after providing a warning of a drop in earnings because of challenging trading conditions. Photo / NZME

The New Zealand sharemarket chalked up its fifth down day in a row – with retail jeweller Michael Hill providing a warning of a drop in earnings because of challenging trading conditions.

The S&P/NZX 50

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business