NZX board pulls backing for Rob Hamilton as chair

The NZX board said it had taken account of an Australian financial intelligence agency's proceedings against SkyCity Adelaide. Photo / Supplied

The NZX board has withdrawn its endorsement for chair elect Rob Hamilton over his time as SkyCity chief financial officer, which is under scrutiny by Australian officials.

Hamilton resigned from the stock market operator’s board effective immediately, and current NZX chair James Miller put off his pending retirement until a new replacement is found, the company said in a statement.

The NZX board said it had been considering the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (Austrac) proceedings against SkyCity Adelaide that were lodged in December, and decided that because of Hamilton’s role at the company it couldn’t endorse him while the action was unresolved.

”After careful consideration, the board has determined that, in the interests of NZX and noting its position as the operator of New Zealand’s capital markets, it can no longer endorse Mr Hamilton as proposed chair while the proceedings remain unresolved,” the company said.

SkyCity faces civil penalty proceedings in the Australian federal court over claims its Adelaide casino breached anti-money laundering laws.

The casino operator has said it faces material penalty if the claims are accepted.

Hamilton joined the stock market operator’s board in October, having a long association with NZ’s capital markets as the one-time head of investment banking at First NZ Capital, now called Jarden.

He came on at the same time as Datacom CFO Rachel Walsh, and both were soon followed by former Commerce Commission and Accident Compensation Corp chair Paula Rebstock.