NZX appoints Dame Paula Rebstock to board

Dame Paula Rebstock has been appointed to the NZX board. Photo / File

Stock Exchange operator NZX says it has appointed Dame Paula Rebstock as an independent director to its board, effective from today.

The move evens up the company’s male/female board representation for the first time in its history.

Rebstock is a leading Auckland-based economist and company director, who was made a Dame Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2015 for services to the State.

She holds a Master of Science Degree in Economics from the London School of Economics.

Rebstock is deputy chair of NZX-listed Vector, and also serves on unlisted entities including AIA Sovereign Insurance New Zealand, Auckland One Rail, chair of Asia Pacific Healthcare Group, chair of Kiwi Group Holdings, and Sealink New Zealand.

She is a former chair of the Commerce Commission, and the Accident Compensation Corporation, was a deputy chair of KiwiRail, and a director of Auckland Transport.

Her appointment to the NZX board is for an initial term of three years, subject to the appointment being approved by shareholders at the March annual meeting.

NZX chair James Miller said he was delighted to have Rebstock on the board.

“Our skills matrix indicated we needed to bolster our board with an experienced director with a strong passion for listed markets, understanding of government and regulation, and funds management governance experience,” Miller said.

“Dame Paula has all these skills in spades,” Miller said.

“Significantly, with the appointment of Dame Paula and other board changes announced last year, the proportion of female and male representation on the NZX Limited Board is now 50:50 for the first time in NZX’s 157-year history.”