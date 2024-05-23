Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

NZ’s top finance professionals: The big winners at the Infinz Awards

NZ Herald
22 mins to read
Three new fellowships - James Miller (2nd from left), Kim Martin (centre) and Mark Edwards (2nd from right) with Sarah Minhinnick (CE NZGIF - left) and Will Goodwin (NZ Super Fund - right).

Three new fellowships - James Miller (2nd from left), Kim Martin (centre) and Mark Edwards (2nd from right) with Sarah Minhinnick (CE NZGIF - left) and Will Goodwin (NZ Super Fund - right).

People from all corners of the capital markets assembled in Auckland last Thursday for the annual Institute of Finance Professionals in NZ (Infinz) awards. Fifteen awards were handed out at a gala dinner attended by

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business