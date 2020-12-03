NZ's top business leaders crowned at Deloitte Top 200 awards

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare boss Lewis Gradon has been named Chief Executive of the Year. Photo / Dean Purcell

The financial figures for the Top 200 entities and Top 30 finance companies have been produced in full in tomorrow's Dynamic Business 2020 report, with explanations and insight from the Herald's team of business reporters.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has been crowned Company of the Year with its leader Lewis Gradon also named Chief Executive of the Year at the prestigious Deloitte Top 200 Awards.

Ian Taylor, founder of Animation Research which made America's Cup sailing exciting, received the Visionary Leader of the Year award.

Among other winners, Liz Coutts was named Chairperson of the Year and Mainfreight's Tim Williams won Chief Financial Officer of the Year.

The awards event, held in Auckland today, acknowledged business excellence and leadership across 10 award categories.

At a time when the impact of Covid-19 has challenged even the strongest of businesses, this year's winners were recognised for their outstanding leadership, commercial strength, and agility.

Judging panel convener, New Zealand Media and Entertainment Head of Business Fran O'Sullivan, said the organisations and individuals receiving awards had demonstrated their resilience, commitment to business and the drive to succeed.

"Today's winners represent the very best of New Zealand business, and have shown exceptional leadership and astute business prowess to deliver a strong performance even in difficult times," O'Sullivan said.

Liz Coutts was named Chairperson of the Year. Photo / Richard Spranger Photography

F&P Healthcare was recognised for its outstanding response to the Covid-19 pandemic, ramping up production quickly to meet external demand and deliver products to the market at a crucial time.

The company, which manufactures respirators and other hospital products used to treat Covid, had a "standout performance this year", judge Neil Paviour-Smith said.

"Strong growth in global markets was underpinned by continued investment in innovation and development, while also ensuring life-saving products could be delivered to market during the Covid-19 crisis."

Chief Executive of the Year Lewis Gradon's "wide knowledge of the company and his insightful Covid-19 business decisions gave him the edge to take out the title for 2020," judge Ross George commented.

Commenting on the Visionary Leader award, Judges described Taylor as a remarkable New Zealand entrepreneur whose pioneering work in the field of computer animation is internationally renowned.

Deloitte Chief Executive Thomas Pippos said "we are always inspired by the high calibre of the Top 200 winners. This is especially so in 2020, with these individuals and organisations rising to the challenge of operating in a Covid-19 world and utilising the opportunity to reset, reconnect and rebuild for the future."

2020 Deloitte Top 200 Awards

• Company of the Year: Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

• Chief Executive of the Year: Lewis Gradon, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

• Chief Financial Officer of the Year: Tim Williams, Mainfreight

• Chairperson of the Year: Liz Coutts, Ports of Auckland, Skellerup Holdings, EBOS

• Sustainable Business Leadership: Beca

• Best Growth Strategy: Xero

• Most Improved Performance: Chorus

• Young Executive of the Year: Lucie Drummond, Mercury

• Diversity and Inclusion Leadership: SkyCity Entertainment Group

• Visionary Leader Winner: Ian Taylor