Business

NZ's biggest repair job: $750m SkyCity convention centre - progress update

4 minutes to read
A look back at 2019's Sky City Convention Centre fire.

Anne Gibson
By
Anne Gibson

Property Editor

Damage assessment and demolition continue at Auckland's $750 million New Zealand International Convention Centre after the devastating fire three years ago.

But rebuilding has also begun, and work to reinstate the roof is scheduled to

