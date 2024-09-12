NZTA’s plans emerge as Mayor Wayne Brown predicted a second harbour crossing would cost $17 billion, “equivalent to New Zealand’s transport budget for a decade.

“We know from experience with the City Rail Link that the actual cost could be easily double that, so $34b,” Brown said.

He prefers a second bridge, which he said would be cheaper: “Our grandparents knew that much. A bridge could be built much quicker and the benefits felt sooner.”

He showed a photo of himself with a sign on social media saying “stop building dumb tunnels”, complaining these were too expensive and infrastructure could be advanced in better ways.

Hori-Hoult said the bridge paint job would involve a team starting at the southern or city-side understructure, initially painting the spans closest to the water, which are generally the most rusted, she said.

Then work will move to the North Shore, before teams return to the city side and work their way towards the centre of the bridge.

”While this will be a big job, this work isn’t new and is very ‘business as usual’ for the team, who have up until now carried out spot repairs to the paint when needed,” Hori-Hoult said.

Only two to three spans can be done at one time.

A special containment device will be used to ensure no paint or contaminants escape.

Strengthened steel will also need to be applied to parts of the bridge so the containment device can be installed to safely capture any sandblasting/paint particles, so these do not contaminate the water, she said.

The new paint to be used has a lifespan of up to 40 years so it could be some time before a second full repaint is needed.

People using the bridge will not be able to see any of this work in progress, however, workers and the containment device will be noticeable from either side of the bridge, she said.

Painting preparation work will begin this month, with the strengthening work for the containment device due to begin early next year.

This means the painting won’t get under way until about next March but schedules could change due to weather and other factors

As well as the painting and strengthening, the usual annual bridge resealing is also planned to begin around the quietest period, from Boxing Day.

Ongoing projects require strengthening of some steel joints and members but this work is not being tendered or put out for expressions of interest, as there are teams within the Auckland System Management alliance who carry out these works.

“We may be subcontracting parts of this project, however, this will be done through our main contractor via the alliance,” Hori-Hoult said.

Surfacing works from Boxing Day are part of the annual summer maintenance programme.

“We take advantage of the lane closures to carry out other works to the bridge such as trough and bearing replacements,” she said.

