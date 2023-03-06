Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

NZOG extends Genesis Energy gas supply contract

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
NZ Oil and Gas has extended its contract to supply gas to Genesis.

NZ Oil and Gas has extended its contract to supply gas to Genesis.

New Zealand Oil & Gas (NZOG) has signed a deal that extends its gas supply agreement with Genesis Energy for three years.

The agreement, from October 1, covers all NZOG’s 4 per cent interest in gas production at the Kupe field, off the Taranaki coast.

NZOG said the price reflected market conditions.

The Kupe Joint Venture has also executed a drilling rig agreement with Valaris to use the Valaris 107 jack-up rig for the Kupe KS-9 infill well, it said.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

The company expects drilling to start in the second half of 2023, subject to final regulatory approvals and rig availability.

NZOG chief executive Andrew Jefferies said the gas supplied to Genesis would be vital to avoid disruption and energy price inflation due to the forecast decline in gas production capacity.

Gas from the field is used to generate electricity at Genesis Energy’s coal and gas-fired Huntly Power Station.

Genesis has in the past said gas – which has about half the carbon footprint of coal - is expected to continue to play a role through the energy transition as New Zealand decarbonises.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Gas provides back-up generation for dry periods and support for increased intermittent wind and solar generation.

Read More

“Without this additional gas, it is expected that emissions would be higher due to a greater need for coal generation,” Genesis said last month.

Genesis also confirmed its investment in developing the KS-9 well.




Latest from Business