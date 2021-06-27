NZME partners with Pure SEO to help advertisers improve search rankings

Getting to the top of a Google ranking page isn't easy. Photo / Getty Images

Getting a prominent spot on the first page of Google's search rankings has long been the holy grail of digital advertising.

NZME, parent company of the NZ Herald, has announced a new partnership that aims to help advertisers achieve the objective.

The media company is teaming up with award-winning search engine optimisation company Pure SEO to provide Kiwi advertisers with expert advice and tools to improve their ranking on search results pages.

More than 85 per cent of consumers conduct online research before buying a product so it's imperative that businesses are easily found on search results pages.

"A challenge most business owners need to address is how to use search engine optimisation [SEO] tools to make sure their website really stands out when potential customers go online and search for products or services," says NZME head of digital

revenue, Charlotte Bell.

"That's where our partnership with Pure SEO kicks in."

Bell says the partnership will give NZME customers a one-stop shop for their digital marketing needs.

Founded 10 years ago, Pure SEO has emerged as a major player in the local SEO scene.

Richard Conway, CEO of Pure SEO. Photo / NZH

"SEO is a digital marketing strategy that focuses on a website's presence in results on search engines like Google," says the company's CEO Richard Conway.

"When you understand how SEO works, you can use different tactics to increase your

visibility - or how high your website ranks in search results."

Conway points out that websites listed on Google's Search Engine Results Pages (SERPs) are determined by Google's special search algorithm which is updated over 800 times a year. An algorithm that encompasses more than 250 simultaneous factors, and over 10,000 variations when online users key in their search.

"That's why SEO can be somewhat daunting, especially for small businesses," he says.

"Our expertise lies in identifying those key factors that lead to improved search engine rankings and internet traffic; and then being able to act upon them."