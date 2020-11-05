NZME appoints sales veteran Paul Maher to lead OneRoof

Paul Maher has held a number of high profile roles across the media industry. Photo / File

NZME has announced the appointment of Paul Maher to lead its real estate platform OneRoof.

Maher joins from TVNZ, where he currently serves as the business strategy director.

NZME CEO Michael Boggs welcomed the addition of Maher to the team.

"The continued growth of OneRoof is a key pillar in NZME's strategy," Boggs said.

"We've been delighted with the ongoing success of OneRoof since its launch in 2018. The passionate and skilled OneRoof team under the leadership of NZME's chief digital officer Laura Maxwell has built OneRoof from a start-up into a prominent national brand in a short space of time."

Real estate continues to be NZME's largest advertising vertical and OneRoof.co.nz has grown into the number one site for residential for-sale listings in Auckland and is now the second most visited property site in New Zealand.

"OneRoof has grown to the stage where not just continued but accelerated growth requires dedicated executive leadership," said Boggs.

"I'm delighted we've been able to secure a commercial media executive of Paul's calibre, with his extensive media industry experience, commercial acumen and strategic thinking to take on this challenge.

"This move also allows Laura to dedicate her focus to the continued development of NZME's extensive portfolio of digital platforms, product development and the maximisation of NZME's audience and customer data," added Boggs.

Maher will take up the role at OneRoof in early 2021.