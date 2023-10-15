Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

NZ dollar firms v Aussie after election, Fletcher Building tanks

Jamie Gray
By
2 mins to read
Fletcher Building's decline has dragged the sharemarket lower at the opening, post-election.

Fletcher Building's decline has dragged the sharemarket lower at the opening, post-election.

The New Zealand dollar rallied against the Australian dollar but was largely static against the greenback after Saturday’s general election, which will usher in a National Party-led government.

By mid-morning the NZ/Aussie dollar cross was

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business