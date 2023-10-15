NZ dollar firms v Aussie after election, Fletcher Building tanks

Fletcher Building's decline has dragged the sharemarket lower at the opening, post-election.

The New Zealand dollar rallied against the Australian dollar but was largely static against the greenback after Saturday’s general election, which will usher in a National Party-led government.

By mid-morning the NZ/Aussie dollar cross was at A93.90c, up from A93.50c on Friday.

“It could well be a reflection of the partial removal of the uncertainty,” Westpac senior strategist Imre Speizer said.

Speizer pointed out the coalition has yet to be formed and there are still special votes to be counted.

“But a decent chunk of uncertainty has been removed and we now know that we will be moving to a more centre-right government,” he said.

Against the US dollar, the Kiwi was also firm, trading at US59.15c from US58.85c late on Friday, but most in likely in reaction to US dollar weakness.

Saturday’s election delivered a result that was broadly in line with the polls, and one that is set to bring a change in government from a Labour government to a National-led coalition.

The sharemarket, which often registers a mild bump after an election, was instead dragged lower by Fletcher Building when it came off a three-day trading halt.

Fletcher Building, which was suspended from trading on Wednesday on the back of claims from Western Australia building firm BGC that its Iplex pipes were defective, tanked when trading resumed.

In the opening minutes, the company’s shares were at $4.26, down 64 cents or 13 per cent.

“The action is all about the market not having certainty about Fletcher Building,” Harbour Asset Management portfolio manager Shane Solly said.

Fletcher Building’s decline dragged the S&P/NZX40 index down by 0.4 per cent from Friday’s close to 11,219 while several leading stocks were firm.

About half a million special votes are still to be counted from Saturday’s election, and a clear result will not be known until November 3.

As it stands, the current results show National and ACT could govern alone, but special votes could see NZ First needed.

BNZ, in a market commentary, said the election result was unlikely to have any immediate material impact on the currency or domestic rates.

Jamie Gray is an Auckland-based journalist, covering the financial markets and the primary sector. He joined the Herald in 2011.