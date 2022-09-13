Goods exports rose by $1.1 billion, driven by increases in our main export commodities such as fruits. Photo / Paul Taylor

Goods exports rose by $1.1 billion, driven by increases in our main export commodities such as fruits. Photo / Paul Taylor

Exports have risen but New Zealand is still recording trade deficits.

The country's seasonally adjusted current account balance was a $7.1 billion deficit in the June 2022 quarter, down $1.7b from the previous quarter.

The deficit was revealed in Stats NZ data published this morning.

The country's annual current account deficit was $27.8b in the year to June 30. That equated to 7.7 per cent of GDP, Stats NZ said.

In the June quarter, the seasonally adjusted goods deficit shrank by $737 million to $2.2b.

Goods exports rose by $1.1b, driven by increases in our main export commodities such as meat and fruits.

Imports rose in value too - but not nearly as much.

Stats NZ said price increases for diesel, petrol, and aviation gas largely propelled a $324m jump in goods imports to $20.1b.

New Zealand's net international liability position in the latest quarter widened to $179.3b, from $161.6b at the end of March this year.

