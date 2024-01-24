Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

NZ stocks stage strong turnaround on back of inflation figures - Market close

By Graham Skellern
4 mins to read
Contact rose 7c to $8.16.

Contact rose 7c to $8.16.

The New Zealand sharemarket staged a strong turnaround after the latest consumers price index saw annual inflation fall below 5 per cent for the first time in 27 months.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index had

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business