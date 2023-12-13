Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

NZ stocks stage strong rebound - Market close

By Graham Skellern
4 mins to read
Auckland International Airport surged 33c per cent or 3.98 per cent to $8.63. Photo / James Ryan

Auckland International Airport surged 33c per cent or 3.98 per cent to $8.63. Photo / James Ryan

The New Zealand sharemarket staged a strong rebound after Auckland International Airport took off following a favourable review from the Commerce Commission.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index remained solid after an early-morning rise and closed at

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business