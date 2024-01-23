Voyager 2023 media awards
Business

NZ stocks rebound as Wall St goes on a bull run - Market close

By Graham Skellern
4 mins to read
The Dow Jones Industrial Average went over 38,000 points for the first time with Wall Street now in a bull run. Photo / 123RF

The New Zealand sharemarket rebounded 1 per cent, fuelled by strong performances offshore with Wall Street at the centre of action in a bull run.

The S&P/NZX 50 climbed steadily at noon after hitting a

