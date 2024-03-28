Voyager 2023 media awards
Business

NZ stocks head into Easter on a positive note - Market close

By Graham Skellern
5 mins to read
Clothing retailer Hallenstein Glasson gained 15c or 2.38 per cent to $6.45 after reporting a 1.5 per cent increase in first half net profit.

The New Zealand sharemarket headed into the Easter break in a happy place with a rise of nearly 1 per cent despite a trading halt, voluntary administration and a Fisher & Paykel Healthcare product recall.

