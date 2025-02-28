Dunedin-based Pacific Edge was up 7.5c or 119.05% to 13.8c after announcing the American Urological Association has included the Cxbladder test in its standard of care guidelines. Pacific Edge will continue to press Novitas for US Medicare funding.

The cancer diagnostics company told the market that the association has incorporated language for the use of urine-based biomarkers for intermediate-risk patients and specifically mentions that Cxbladder has Grade A evidence from a randomised controlled Strata trial.

Pacific Edge said it expects an uplift in demand for Cxbladder tests as more clinicians in the US and around the world begin to observe this updated guideline.

Goodson said inclusion in the guidelines was important for Pacific Edge. It should force a reconsideration by Novitas and if not, Pacific Edge should be able to make a strong legal challenge.

Port of Tauranga jumped 27c or 4.05% to $6.94 on increased trade for the six months ending December. Revenue was up 12.49% to $225m and net profit rose 27.43% to $60.2m. It is paying an interim dividend of 7c a share on March 21.

Total trade volumes increased 6.9% to 12.4 million tonnes and containers rose 10.2% to 591,934 TEUs (20-foot equivalent units) compared with the previous corresponding period. Imports were up 14.9% to 4.4 million tonnes and exports increased 3% to eight million tonnes, though logs were down 10.5% to 3.2 million tonnes.

Port of Tauranga has lifted its full-year guidance for underlying group earnings to $115m-$125m, up from $102.7m reported in the 2024 financial year.

Summerset rose 70c or 5.98% to $12.40 after reporting record sales and earnings for the year ending December. Sales of its units hit 1238, up 12%, including 708 new homes.

The retirement village operator reported revenue of $319.9m, up 17.5%, record underlying profit of $206.4m, up 8.4%. It has total assets of $8.1 billion, an increase of 18%. Summerset is paying a final dividend of 13.2c a share on March 27.

Vista Group surged 39c or 11.64% to $3.74 on record revenue of $150m, up 4.9% for the 12 months ending December, while reporting gross profit of $1.8m and a net loss of $600,000. Recurring revenue was $134.6m, up 9%.

Vista forecast revenue of $167m-$173m for the 2025 financial year, including recurring revenue of $152m-$158m, up from $134.6m.

Market leader Fisher and Paykel Healthcare declined 58c to $34.02 as US President Donald Trump said tariffs on imported goods from Mexico, Canada and China would begin this weekend (NZ time).

Meridian Energy was down 11c or 1.92% to $5.61; a2 Milk decreased 19c or 2.11% to $8.83; Millennium & Copthorne Hotels NZ declined 6c or 2.3% to $2.55; and Heartland Group shed 3.5c or 3.98% to 84.5c.

Fletcher Building improved 6c or 1.83% to $3.33; Genesis Energy collected 5.75c or 2.61% to $2.2625; Westpac Bank added 72c or 2.09% to $35.22; Napier Port was up 8c or 3.05% to $2.70; and PGG Wrightson gained a further 6c or 2.86% to $2.16.

Other gainers were Synlait Milk up 2c or 2.35% to 87c; The Warehouse adding 2c or 2.08% to 98c; AFT Pharmaceuticals collecting 5c or 1.85% to $2.75; and Smartpay up 2c or 3.33% to 62c.

Wine exporter Delegat Group was down 10c or 2.04% to $4.80 after reporting a 10% decline in revenue to $178.64m and 63% fall in net profit to $12.46m for the six months ending December following a lower yielding 2024 vintage.

Total cases sold were 1.63 million, down 15% after lower shipments to Ireland, Britain and North America. Delegat is forecasting full-year operating net profit at the lower end of the $55m-$60m range.

Move Logistics was down 2c or 8.33% to 22c after announcing interim chief executive Paul Millward was taking on the role permanently.