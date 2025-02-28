Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

NZ stocks end week on a high - Market close

Graham Skellern
By
Business Writer·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

The local index was up 60.55 points or 0.48% at Friday's close.

The local index was up 60.55 points or 0.48% at Friday's close.

Cancer diagnostics company Pacific Edge soared more than 100% after improving its standing in the United States and the New Zealand sharemarket gained nearly 0.5% on a busy day.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index had a late flurry and closed at 12,601.42, up 60.55 points or 0.48%. The index has now

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business