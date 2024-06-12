Space Minister Judith Collins at the Space Symposium in Colorado.

Dylan Lawrence is general manager of investment at New Zealand Trade and Enterprise

OPINION

I’ve returned from the United States, spending time with investors and businesses exploring opportunities for New Zealand.

During that time I was also able to accompany the world’s first Minister of Space, Judith Collins, to the Space Symposium in Colorado, and I’ve come away inspired. New Zealand’s space sector is a force shooting for the stars. And it’s deeply rooted in research and innovation.

Did you know our companies manufacture some of the planet’s largest telescope lenses, unveiling the universe’s deepest secrets from leading observatories worldwide?

Our innovators are also revolutionising the global small-satellite industry, paving the way for sustainable space travel and even testing technology to cultivate food on Mars.

We possess two of the world’s five Dark Sky Sanctuaries and two International Dark Sky Reserves. Our landscapes, clear dark skies, and low air traffic levels offer unparalleled launch conditions and exceptional Earth observation opportunities. We also have access to some of the most difficult-to-obtain orbits.

This is game-changing for testing new space technology and capturing satellite data. We proudly host the world’s first fully private orbital launch site on the Mahia Peninsula, and are developing another spaceport at Kaitorete capable of launch, as well as point-to-point and hypersonic testing.

New Zealand’s success is backed by a modern, open regulatory environment and a space agency that encourages innovation as well as research and development. In 2019, our space economy was valued at $1.7 billion, supporting 12,000 jobs. And we haven’t slowed down.

By 2021, we signed a pioneering space treaty concerning moon exploration and resources. That same year, a Kiwi space company was entrusted with designing photon spacecraft for a Mars mission.

New Zealand’s core values of kaitiakitanga, or guardianship, extend beyond our terrestrial borders into the realm of space.

We are committed to developing space technology that benefits people, Earth, and our solar system. Our innovations include a rapidly reusable, rocket-powered space plane and a fuel-free, solar-powered satellite control and propulsion system.

Dylan Lawrence says New Zealand has the potential to entice big players in the space sector.

Internationally, we collaborate on groundbreaking research to combat climate change, reduce space debris, and gather data to enhance life on Earth.

Kiwi scientists have pioneered a global methane detection programme, tracking emissions worldwide and pinpointing their sources to reduce methane leaks from oil and gas operations.

Let’s also not forget our niche manufacturing sector, which supplies crystal oscillators as well as 3D and machined parts into some of the largest rocket and space systems in the world.

For international space investors and space players, New Zealand offers a compelling space proposition.

I’m proud to say that we stand ready to play our part to accelerate New Zealand’s space economy.



