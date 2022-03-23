Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

NZ smartphone market grows as 1 in 5 Kiwis buys an 'ultra-premium' model

4 minutes to read
While Kiwis bought fewer phones in 2021, those they did buy tended to be flashier. Photo / 123rf

While Kiwis bought fewer phones in 2021, those they did buy tended to be flashier. Photo / 123rf

Chris Keall
By
Chris Keall

Chris Keall is the technology editor and a senior business writer for the NZ Herald

The New Zealand smartphone market went through a "year of two halves" in 2021, according to market research firm IDC.

"While shipments in the first half of 2021 grew 17 per cent year-on-year, the New

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.