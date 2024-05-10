Voyager 2023 media awards
NZ should follow Singapore and Ireland to grow economy, Winston Peters says

Fran O'Sullivan
By
8 mins to read
Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters,is keen on tax and investment policies used in China, Singapore and Ireland. Photo / Michael Craig

Winston Peters reckons it’s time to take lessons out of the playbook of other small advanced nations like Singapore and Ireland to get the New Zealand economy on a stronger growth path.

He

