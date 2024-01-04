Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

NZ shares stage late comeback, Infratil leads the way - Market close

Duncan Bridgeman
By
3 mins to read
New Zealand King Salmon shares gained 6.5 per cent.

New Zealand King Salmon shares gained 6.5 per cent.

The New Zealand sharemarket staged an admirable comeback to end the day in positive territory after being down almost 1 per cent at one stage.

The S&P/NZX 50 recovered from its intraday low of 11,635.75

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business