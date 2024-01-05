Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

NZ sharemarket peters out in quiet start to the year

BusinessDesk
By Paul McBeth
4 mins to read
Trading was quiet on the local sharemarket with many investors on holiday. Photo / Getty Images

Trading was quiet on the local sharemarket with many investors on holiday. Photo / Getty Images

The New Zealand sharemarket ended its first abbreviated week of trading on a down note as the summer holidays kept trading thin.

The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 Index ended the three-day week down 0.2 per cent

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business