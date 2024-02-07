Voyager 2023 media awards
NZ sharemarket gets boost from economic data - Market close

By Graham Skellern
4 mins to read
A2 Milk CEO David Bortolussi. The renewed confidence in the dairy sector helped push a2 Milk up 20c or 3.75 per cent to a seven-month high of $5.53. Photo / Salty Dingo

New Zealand shares, staging a quick turnaround, were inspired by two sets of economic data showing a resilient labour market and fast-improving dairy prices.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index went as low as 11,867 in the

