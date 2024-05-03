Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

NZ sharemarket finishes week on a strong note - Market close

By Graham Skellern
4 mins to read
The S&P/NZX 50 Index had another strong afternoon and closed at 11,938.08, up 64.04 points or 0.54 per cent.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index had another strong afternoon and closed at 11,938.08, up 64.04 points or 0.54 per cent.

The New Zealand sharemarket posted its fourth gain in five trading days and was again led by heavyweight Fisher and Paykel Healthcare, attracting renewed investor support.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index had another strong afternoon and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business