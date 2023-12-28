Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

NZ market set to finish year in the black - market close

By Graham Skellern
4 mins to read
Shares in 2 Cheap Cars are up nearly 178 per cent this year. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Shares in 2 Cheap Cars are up nearly 178 per cent this year. Photo / Brett Phibbs

The New Zealand sharemarket is almost certain to finish the year in positive territory after gaining more than half a per cent as investors searched out beaten-up stocks.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index climbed steadily after

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business