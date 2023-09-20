Voyager 2023 media awards

NZ King Salmon sizzles in latest result

NZ King Salmon says sales are up.

New Zealand King Salmon says its dramatic turnaround has continued, reporting net profit of $10.6 million in six months.

That result for the half-year ending on July 31 this year compared with a net loss

