NZ Herald and NZME shine in Voyager Media Award nominations

The NZ Herald, NZME websites and newspapers and the company’s journalists have picked up 50 nominations in this year’s prestigious Voyager Media Awards.
The NZ Herald is again a finalist for News Website of the Year and for News App of the Year, the two biggest digital awards.
Mark Mitchell and Mike Scott are finalists in Photographer of the Year, Ethan Griffiths and Katie Harris are finalists in Junior Reporter of the Year, and David Fisher is up for Reporter of the Year.
George Heard is a finalist in the Best Photography - News category.
“The breadth of nominations speaks volumes about the talent across NZME and the super work of our newsrooms,” acting managing editor Murray Kirkness said.
The NZ Herald and Weekend Herald are finalists for Best Metropolitan and Best Weekend Newspaper respectively, and the Rotorua Daily Post and Bay of Plenty Times are up for Regional Newspaper of the Year.
“The hard work our teams put into special projects has not gone unnoticed, with NZ Herald/NZME project Great Minds – the Search for Happiness and Rotorua Daily Post’s Fighting for Rotorua both finalists for best editorial campaign/project,” Kirkness said.
Ethan Stills, Niva Retimanu, Beatrice Faumuina, Josh Couch, Will Parsonson, and Stephanie Soh have been nominated for Straight Up with Niva and Beatrice in the Best Original Podcast category.
Steven Holloway and Seamus Marten have also been nominated in that category for the Between Two Beers podcast.
Award winners will be announced in Auckland on Saturday May 27.
Voyager Media Awards, NZME finalists
Best Photography - News: George Heard
Best Photography - Sport: Brett Phibbs
Photographer of the Year: Mark Mitchell
Photographer of the Year: Mike Scott
Best original podcast - ongoing/episodic: Steven Holloway, Seamus Marten, Between Two Beers
Best original podcast - ongoing/episodic: Niva Retimanu, Beatrice Faumuina, Josh Couch, Will Parsonson, Stephanie Soh, Straight Up with Niva and Beatrice
Best video documentary series: The Blue Wall
News Website of the Year: nzherald.co.nz
News App of the Year: NZ Herald
Best editorial campaign or project: Rotorua Daily Post, Fighting for Rotorua
Best editorial campaign or project: NZ Herald, Great Minds: The Search for Happiness
Best individual investigation: Ethan Griffiths, The prosecution of Jayden Meyer
Best individual investigation: Nicholas Jones, Aged Care Crisis
Best individual investigation: Emma Russell, In Her Head
Best Junior Reporter: Ethan Griffiths
Best Junior Reporter: Katie Harris
Gordon McLauchlan Travel Journalism Award: Thomas Bywater
Gordon McLauchlan Travel Journalism Award: Jacqui Gibson
Le Mana Pacific Award: Vaimoana Mase
Best reporting - arts and culture: Steve Braunias
Best reporting - crime and justice; Kurt Bayer
Best reporting - general: Kate MacNamara
Best reporting - lifestyle: Kim Knight
Best reporting - local government: Oliver Lewis, Business Desk
Best reporting - science: Jamie Morton
Best reporting - social issues, including health and education: Nicholas Jones
Best reporting - social issues, including health and education: Emma Russell
Regional Journalist of the Year: Natalie Akoorie
Regional Journalist of the Year: Kelly Makiha
Political Journalist of the Year: Audrey Young
Political Journalist of the Year: Claire Trevett
Sports Journalist of the Year: Christopher Reive
Editorial Leader of the Year: Alanah Eriksen
Editorial Leader of the Year: Amanda Linnell
Best headline or hook: Nicholas Sorensen
Best newspaper front page: NZ Herald / NZME
Best newspaper magazine: Canvas - NZ Herald NZME
Best Opinion Writing: Kate MacNamara
Best Opinion Writing: Vaimoana Mase
Best feature writing - general: Steve Braunias, A Man of Mystery and exile
Best feature writing - general: David Fisher, How $19m nearly crushed Lotto winner - and the clairvoyant who ‘conned’ him
Best feature writing - crime and justice: Steve Braunias, The Innocent Agent
Best feature writing - social issues, including health and education: Alex Spence, Losing Cassandra
Feature Writer of the Year (short-form): Nicholas Jones
Feature Writer of the Year (short-form): Carolyne Meng-Yee
Reporter of the Year: David Fisher
Regional Newspaper of the Year: Bay of Plenty Times
Regional Newspaper of the Year: Rotorua Daily Post
Weekly Newspaper of the Year: Weekend Herald
Metropolitan Newspaper of the Year: NZ Herald