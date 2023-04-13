NZ Herald and NZME shine in Voyager Media Award nominations

Hamish and Kyle discuss change and resilience during COVID. Video / NZ Herald

The NZ Herald, NZME websites and newspapers and the company’s journalists have picked up 50 nominations in this year’s prestigious Voyager Media Awards.

The NZ Herald is again a finalist for News Website of the Year and for News App of the Year, the two biggest digital awards.

Mark Mitchell and Mike Scott are finalists in Photographer of the Year, Ethan Griffiths and Katie Harris are finalists in Junior Reporter of the Year, and David Fisher is up for Reporter of the Year.

George Heard is a finalist in the Best Photography - News category.

“The breadth of nominations speaks volumes about the talent across NZME and the super work of our newsrooms,” acting managing editor Murray Kirkness said.

Police in riot gear and protesters on Bowen St near the Cenotaph. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The NZ Herald and Weekend Herald are finalists for Best Metropolitan and Best Weekend Newspaper respectively, and the Rotorua Daily Post and Bay of Plenty Times are up for Regional Newspaper of the Year.

“The hard work our teams put into special projects has not gone unnoticed, with NZ Herald/NZME project Great Minds – the Search for Happiness and Rotorua Daily Post’s Fighting for Rotorua both finalists for best editorial campaign/project,” Kirkness said.

Ethan Stills, Niva Retimanu, Beatrice Faumuina, Josh Couch, Will Parsonson, and Stephanie Soh have been nominated for Straight Up with Niva and Beatrice in the Best Original Podcast category.

Senior Adviser to the Prime Minister's office Shayne Misselbrook stands in front of a glacier in the Taylor Valley in Antarctica. Photo / Mike Scott

Steven Holloway and Seamus Marten have also been nominated in that category for the Between Two Beers podcast.

Award winners will be announced in Auckland on Saturday May 27.

Voyager Media Awards, NZME finalists

Best Photography - News: George Heard

Best Photography - Sport: Brett Phibbs

Photographer of the Year: Mark Mitchell

Photographer of the Year: Mike Scott

Best original podcast - ongoing/episodic: Steven Holloway, Seamus Marten, Between Two Beers

Best original podcast - ongoing/episodic: Niva Retimanu, Beatrice Faumuina, Josh Couch, Will Parsonson, Stephanie Soh, Straight Up with Niva and Beatrice

Best video documentary series: The Blue Wall

News Website of the Year: nzherald.co.nz

News App of the Year: NZ Herald

Best editorial campaign or project: Rotorua Daily Post, Fighting for Rotorua

Best editorial campaign or project: NZ Herald, Great Minds: The Search for Happiness

Best individual investigation: Ethan Griffiths, The prosecution of Jayden Meyer

Best individual investigation: Nicholas Jones, Aged Care Crisis

Best individual investigation: Emma Russell, In Her Head

Best Junior Reporter: Ethan Griffiths

Best Junior Reporter: Katie Harris

Gordon McLauchlan Travel Journalism Award: Thomas Bywater

Gordon McLauchlan Travel Journalism Award: Jacqui Gibson

Le Mana Pacific Award: Vaimoana Mase

Best reporting - arts and culture: Steve Braunias

Best reporting - crime and justice; Kurt Bayer

Best reporting - general: Kate MacNamara

Best reporting - lifestyle: Kim Knight

Best reporting - local government: Oliver Lewis, Business Desk

Best reporting - science: Jamie Morton

Best reporting - social issues, including health and education: Nicholas Jones

Best reporting - social issues, including health and education: Emma Russell

Regional Journalist of the Year: Natalie Akoorie

Regional Journalist of the Year: Kelly Makiha

Political Journalist of the Year: Audrey Young

Political Journalist of the Year: Claire Trevett

Sports Journalist of the Year: Christopher Reive

Editorial Leader of the Year: Alanah Eriksen

Editorial Leader of the Year: Amanda Linnell

Best headline or hook: Nicholas Sorensen

Best newspaper front page: NZ Herald / NZME

Best newspaper magazine: Canvas - NZ Herald NZME

Best Opinion Writing: Kate MacNamara

Best Opinion Writing: Vaimoana Mase

Best feature writing - general: Steve Braunias, A Man of Mystery and exile

Best feature writing - general: David Fisher, How $19m nearly crushed Lotto winner - and the clairvoyant who ‘conned’ him

Best feature writing - crime and justice: Steve Braunias, The Innocent Agent

Best feature writing - social issues, including health and education: Alex Spence, Losing Cassandra

Feature Writer of the Year (short-form): Nicholas Jones

Feature Writer of the Year (short-form): Carolyne Meng-Yee

Reporter of the Year: David Fisher

Regional Newspaper of the Year: Bay of Plenty Times

Regional Newspaper of the Year: Rotorua Daily Post

Weekly Newspaper of the Year: Weekend Herald

Metropolitan Newspaper of the Year: NZ Herald