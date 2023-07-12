The US Federal Reserve is expected to increase its Fed funds rate later this month. Photo / File

The New Zealand dollar rallied by more than one US cent after softer-than-expected US inflation data drove the greenback lower against most major currencies.

The US dollar index - which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies - fell to its lowest point in 15 months after inflation data for June showed inflation slowed to 3 per cent, its lowest annual rate since March 2021.

Core US inflation fell to 4.8 per cent, year on year, from 5.3 per cent year on year in May.

By 10 am the Kiwi was trading at US62.91c after briefly breaching US63c earlier in the morning, having rallied from a low of US61.88c.

BNZ economist senior economist Craig Ebert said the Kiwi’s sharp gain was on the back of the US dollar’s decline.

“US inflation decelerated more than anticipated so the big (US) dollar got marked downwards, and as a consequence the New Zealand dollar has gone up,” he said.

The financial markets still expect the US Federal Reserve to increase its Fed funds rate later this month, but today’s data raised the possibility it will pause at that point.

Previous expectations were that the Fed would raise rates twice before the end of the year. The Fed funds rate currently stands at 5.25 per cent.

Overnight, Canada’s central bank raised its official rate by quarter of a percentage point to 5.0 per cent.

On Wednesday, the New Zealand dollar was largely unchanged at around US62.2c after the Reserve Bank of NZ put its official cash rate on hold at 5.5 per cent, as expected.

It was the first time the Reserve Bank has not moved on rates for nearly two years.

ANZ said in a commentary the Fed was still on track for a 25 basis point July rate hike before holding rates steady at 5.25-5.5 per cent for an extended period.

“The faster moderation in inflation, and slowing momentum in the labour market indicated by last week’s non-farm payrolls, suggest clear progress is being made,” the bank said.

“The Bank of Canada’s recent moves signal both the challenges of getting inflation sustainably back to target and that recommencing hikes is always a possibility,” it said.

ANZ expects the RBNZ to follow suit and recommence hikes by the year’s end.

