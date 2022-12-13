Rising prices for some imported commodities like petrol contributed to a widening of NZ's current account deficit. Photo / 123RF

New Zealand’s balance of payments current account deficit has widened to $29.7 billion - 7.9 per cent of GDP - for the September 2022 year, Stats NZ said today.

This was $13.3b wider than in the September 2021 year.

The largest annual current account deficit prior to Covid was $14.7b (7.8 per cent of GDP) in the December 2008 year, during the global financial crisis.

The widening in the annual current account deficit was mainly due to a $10.2b widening in the goods and services deficit.

Total imports of goods and services were $104.6b, up $21.5b from the previous year.

This was largely driven by petrol, diesel and aviation gas, and machinery equipment.

“Rising prices for some imported commodities like petrol, a falling exchange rate, and higher shipping costs all contributed to the annual increase in imports,” institutional sectors senior manager Paul Pascoe said.

Total exports of goods and services were up $11.3b (or 15 per cent) to $86.5b.

“Dairy and meat were the key drivers for the increase in goods exports, with dairy prices continuing to rise in the year ended 30 September 2022,” Pascoe said.

The current account records a nation’s transactions with the rest of the world - specifically its net trade in goods and services, its net earnings on cross-border investments, and its net transfer payments.















