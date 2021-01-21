NZ CPI inflation hit 1.4% in 2020, above expectations

NZ's consumers price index rose by 0.5 per cent in the December quarter, driven mostly by higher transport costs. Photo / Bay of Plenty Times

New Zealand inflation hit 1.4 per cent over calendar 2020, Stats NZ said.

Market expectations were for a 1.1 per cent gain.

For the quarter, the CPI rose by 0.5 per cent, driven by higher transport and accommodation costs.

Transport rose 2.3 per cent over the quarter, influenced by higher prices for purchase of vehicles (up 3.0 per cent) and passenger transport services (up 7.9 per cent), Stats NZ said.

Recreation and culture rose 2.6 per cent, influenced by higher prices for accommodation services (up 11 per cent).

Housing and household utilities rose 0.5 per cent, influenced by higher prices for purchase of housing (up 1.3 per cent).

Food fell 1.7 per cent, influenced by lower prices for fruit and vegetables (down 12 per cent).

"The fourth quarter CPI report was much stronger than we, and the market, had expected," Kiwibank chief economist Jarod Kerr said.

Kerr said the Reserve Bank's dual inflation and employment mandates were are far from being met.

"But the rampant advances in the housing market have surely taken a negative cash rate off the table," he said in a commentary.

Kerr said Kiwibank had changed its official cash rate forecast.

"We now expect the OCR to be left unchanged, well into 2022," he said.

A growing list of economists now expect the current rate of 0.25 per cent to be as low as it goes in the current cycle.