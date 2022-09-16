NZ charged up to help electric aircraft take flight

The Heart Aviation ES-30 electric hybrid plane. Photo / Christchurch Airport

New Zealand is getting closely involved in developing commercial electric aircraft.

Four New Zealand aviation industry representatives are part of a 21-member group helping to develop standards for the ES-30 electric hybrid aircraft, manufactured by Sweden's Heart Aviation.

The short-haul planes can carry up to 30 passengers, with recharging taking 30 to 50 minutes.

Christchurch Airport sustainability transition leader Claire Waghorn said the airport already had recharge facilities for a two-seater electric aircraft and also planned a solar farm adjacent to the airport.

An electric aircraft plugged in for charging. Photo / Christchurch Airport

She said New Zealand will likely trial a couple of test planes as part of the global launch of the ES-30 in 2026.

The other New Zealand members of the global advisory board include representatives from Air New Zealand, Sounds Air and Wellington Airport.