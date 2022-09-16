Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

NZ charged up to help electric aircraft take flight

RNZ
Quick Read
The Heart Aviation ES-30 electric hybrid plane. Photo / Christchurch Airport

The Heart Aviation ES-30 electric hybrid plane. Photo / Christchurch Airport

New Zealand is getting closely involved in developing commercial electric aircraft.

Four New Zealand aviation industry representatives are part of a 21-member group helping to develop standards for the ES-30 electric hybrid aircraft, manufactured by Sweden's Heart Aviation.

The short-haul planes can carry up to 30 passengers, with recharging taking 30 to 50 minutes.

Christchurch Airport sustainability transition leader Claire Waghorn said the airport already had recharge facilities for a two-seater electric aircraft and also planned a solar farm adjacent to the airport.

An electric aircraft plugged in for charging. Photo / Christchurch Airport
An electric aircraft plugged in for charging. Photo / Christchurch Airport

She said New Zealand will likely trial a couple of test planes as part of the global launch of the ES-30 in 2026.

The other New Zealand members of the global advisory board include representatives from Air New Zealand, Sounds Air and Wellington Airport.

Read More