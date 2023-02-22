Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

NZ Cash Converters arm not subject to Australian regulatory agreement

Tamsyn Parker
By
5 mins to read
Cash Converters NZ franchise is owned by an ASX-listed company. Photo/Bevan Conley

Cash Converters NZ franchise is owned by an ASX-listed company. Photo/Bevan Conley

Four Australian companies which are part of the ASX-listed Cash Converters International business have signed an agreement with Australian regulator Austrac to address shortfalls in the way they manage money laundering risks after an investigation

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business