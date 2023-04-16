Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

NZ apartment giant Conrad Properties caught up in Scarbro liquidation

Anne Gibson
By
5 mins to read
The Hadlow a 124-residence apartment block in Grey Lynn is the latest project to be affected by the construction company Scarbro's insolvency. Video / Alex Burton

A pioneer of New Zealand’s apartment sector has been caught up in this year’s biggest construction company liquidation, leaving people who bought some of the 100-plus Auckland units wondering when their new homes will be

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business