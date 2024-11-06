Nvidia surpasses Apple as world’s biggest company

Tech stocks Nvidia and Apple have sent the Nasdaq to new heights this year. But some believe the optimism is overdone and a comedown is coming. Video / Cameron Pitney / Getty

Chip-making giant Nvidia surpassed Apple on Tuesday to become the highest-valued company in the world as the artificial intelligence boom continues to excite Wall Street.

Shares in the AI juggernaut rose 2.9% to US$139.93, swelling its market capitalisation to US$3.43 trillion ($5.74t), ahead of Apple at US$3.38t.

Nvidia previously became the largest traded company in June, although it only held the record for a day.

It is currently worth more than Amazon and Meta combined.

The world’s biggest tech companies have invested tens of billions of dollars into Nvidia’s powerful AI technology, which is the central component for training powerful generative AI systems such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT or Google’s Gemini.