Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Nvidia overtakes Apple as world’s most valuable company

By Sruthi Shankar and Noel Randewich
Reuters·
4 mins to read
Nvidia's stock has risen about 18% so far in October, with a string of gains coming after OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, announced a funding round of $6.6 billion.

Nvidia's stock has risen about 18% so far in October, with a string of gains coming after OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, announced a funding round of $6.6 billion.

Nvidia has dethroned Apple as the world’s most valuable company following a record-setting rally in the stock, powered by insatiable demand for its specialised artificial intelligence chips.

Nvidia’s stock market value briefly touched $US3.53 trillion ($5.90 trillion) on Friday, slightly above Apple’s $US3.52 ($5.88) trillion, LSEG data showed.

Nvidia ended

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business