Updated

Nuclear energy stocks hit record highs on surging demand from AI

Financial Times
5 mins to read
Nuclear power in the US is experiencing a resurgence due to demand from companies building artificial intelligence data centres. Photo / 123rf

Shares in nuclear energy companies surged to record highs after Amazon and Google struck landmark power supply deals, boosting efforts to deploy the first small modular reactors (SMRs) in the United States.

The share prices of US-listed SMR developers Oklo Inc and NuScale Power rose 99% and 37% respectively

