The proposal would have increased the port’s freight storage and handling capacity and supported its transition into a high-density container terminal.

Northport became a go-to gateway for container ships compromised by Port of Auckland congestion and long delays in the North Island supply chain crisis during and immediately after the Covid pandemic.

It was recommended as a strong development prospect alternative to the Port of Auckland by a government-appointed committee headed by Wayne Brown, now Mayor of Auckland.

The port’s application was heard over multiple hearing sessions between October 2023 and last month.

Independent commissioners Greg Hill (chair), Hugh Leersnyder and Jade Wikaira refused all the consents sought.

Supply chain participants are privately dismayed by the decision, with one saying it bodes ill for New Zealand’s future growth and prosperity.

He said of of the upper North Island’s main ports - Tauranga, Auckland and Northport - only Northport had room to grow and expand.

The proposed expansion called for about 11.7 hectares of reclamation and associated coastal structures for a 250 metre wharf extension at Marsden Point.

It would also have involved 1.72 million cubic metres of capital dredging and associated disposal and ongoing maintenance dredging.

In their decisions, the commissioners accepted that had they granted consent there would have been a range of significant positive effects.

“These include a range of economic and social benefits associated with a dedicated container terminal at Whangārei, which would be part of an integral and efficient national network of safe ports.”

However, the commissioners said they had refused consent due to the scale and extent of the proposed reclamation as it stood.

That was due to significant adverse effects on cultural values of tāngata whenua and the loss of recreational values and public access to and along the coastal marine area, their decision said.

“We find that the adverse effects of the reclamation’s scale and extent, which results in the severance of the physical relationship to this cultural landscape, the beach, the dunes and the takutai moana (marine and coastal area), are significant and irreversible.”

Those effects were not mitigated by the applicant’s proposed conditions.

The commissioners found granting the consents sought would not sufficiently maintain and enhance public access to and along the coastal marine area.

“We accept public access and recreational opportunities will still be provided,” the decision said.

“However, due to the scale and extent of the reclamation, and the extent of the loss of beach (and its associated values), we do not consider sufficient mitigation or offsetting for that loss has been provided to address the significant residual adverse effects of the loss of recreational values and public access to and along the coastal marine area.”

The commissioners said the cultural values and access issues were of “national importance” under the Resource Management Act (RMA).

As part of their deliberations, the commissioners considered a raft of other matters including economics, coastal processes, marine ecology, marine mammals, avifauna, terrestrial ecology, landscape, natural character, visual amenity, noise, navigation, traffic, stormwater and air quality.

The adverse effects of all of those could have been avoided or appropriately mitigated (or offset), however, “given the applications were lodged as a ‘package deal’ we have refused all of the applications applied for”.

Northport has the right to appeal the decision within 15 working days of receiving notice of the decision.

