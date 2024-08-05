Northland councils blind to economic benefits of Northport expansion proposal, port company argues

The decision accepted that granting the port’s application would result in benefits to Northland valued at $34 million a year in direct value added and $1.194b a year in wider economic activity, says the appeal.

The decision also accepted the project would directly sustain the equivalent of 320 to 480 jobs a year and between 14,800 and 16,000 jobs from wider economic activity, it says.

Also accepted was that a dedicated container terminal at Whangārei would “support Northland unlocking its potential and thereby improving the socio-economic well-being across the region” and that the project would form part of an integral and efficient network of safe ports, the appeal says.

Despite these findings, the decision concluded “the magnitude of adverse cultural effects will be significantly adverse, and that cultural impacts will not be sufficiently mitigated by the conditions imposed by Northport”.

The decision said the loss of recreational values and public access would not be sufficiently mitigated by the proposed conditions of consent.

Northport in its appeal said among other results, the decision will mean none of the important regional and national significant positive benefits identified in the findings will eventuate.

It also argued the decision did not promote sustainable management of resources and was contrary to or inconsistent with provisions of the Resource Management Act (RMA).

And it said the decision did not represent efficient use and development of natural and physical resources or manage those resources to provide for the community’s social and economic wellbeing.

It challenged the decision’s findings on cultural values and effects, the application of relevant planning provisions relating to those values and effects, and the findings on recreational and public access values and the application of provisions to those.

Northport said the hearing panel inappropriately applied relevant planning provisions and failed to give sufficient weight to the mitigation and offsets proposed by the port through consent conditions.

