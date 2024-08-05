Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Northland councils blind to economic benefits of Northport expansion proposal, port company argues

By
3 mins to read
Northport wants a dedicated container terminal to contribute more to the North Island supply chain. Photo / Tania Whyte

Northport wants a dedicated container terminal to contribute more to the North Island supply chain. Photo / Tania Whyte

Northland local authorities rejected a Northport bid for expansion despite accepting the project would result in more than $1 billion of wider economic activity annually and sustain up to 16,000 jobs, the port said

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business