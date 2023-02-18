Voyager 2022 media awards
Business

No shortage of challenges for visiting US official in crucial year for Apec

Fran O'Sullivan
By
9 mins to read
A Ukrainian army Grad multiple rocket launcher fires rockets at Russian positions in the frontline near Soledar, Donetsk region. Photo / AP

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, friction between the United States and China, political unrest in Peru — not to mention the very real matter of combating the climate crisis — are all issues that Matt Murray

