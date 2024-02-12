Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

No need for RBNZ to hike rates again say economists, as market odds tighten

Liam Dann
By
4 mins to read
Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Financial markets are now pricing at least one more Reserve Bank rate hike by May in a dramatic shift since softer-than-expected unemployment data landed last week.

The tightening of odds on markets todayfollowed a big

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business