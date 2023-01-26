A decision to build an airport at Tarras is due to be made this year. Photo / Mat Patchett

A high-powered group of academics are taking opposition to a planned airport near the tiny Central Otago town of Tarras to the top.

Christchurch Airport has plans to develop the international airport as an alternative to Queenstown Airport.

The academics have sent an open letter to new Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, Christchurch City Council, airport leaders and Otago local authorities urging them to stop the plan, which is still in its early stages.

The group of 11 professors was brought together by James Higham, professor of sustainable tourism at the University of Otago. The group is unfunded.

They say the letter represents the views of some of New Zealand’s most experienced researchers with expertise in the fields of business, economics, climate science, sustainability, Māori and indigenous studies, tourism, the environment, agriculture, and policy studies.

‘‘We are concerned that any organisation, let alone Christchurch International Airport which is owned 25 per cent by the Government and 75 per cent by Christchurch City Council, would consider building a new airport in New Zealand during a climate emergency.’'

They say it is accepted that the New Zealand tourism industry must move away from the volume-based high growth approach ‘‘that underpins’' the Tarras Airport proposal.

Christchurch International Airport bought 750ha of land near Tarras in Central Otago in 2020 and discussions have been held since about what has been described as an opportunity to create “one of the most sustainable airports in the world” and a vital piece of infrastructure for the decades ahead.

The group says the proposed airport highlights the need for more climate-focused legislative and regulatory frameworks as a basis for stronger controls for approving major infrastructure projects such as new international airports

Currently 12 per cent of New Zealand’s gross CO2 emissions come from aviation, according to research the group cites.

‘’We are the sixth highest emitter of aviation emissions per capita in the world. Under current technologies high personal aeromobility is incompatible with the Government’s emissions mitigation goals. It has been confirmed that the proposed new Central Otago airport will be built for long-haul wide-bodied jets; an airport designed to stimulate demand and easily expand its capacity further in the future. This approach is fundamentally at odds with the urgent need to halve carbon emissions by 2030 in accordance with Paris 2015 climate commitments.’'

While climate action and carbon emissions were central to this discussion, the group’s concerns also extend to the potential impact of this proposed airport on Central Otago’s environment, flora and fauna, strain on regional infrastructure, impact on local and regional communities and wider economic consequences.

‘’We are not anti-airport, anti-aviation, anti-business or anti-development. We understand the need for infrastructure. However, any proposal with widespread social, cultural and environmental impacts requires decision processes that are informed by the very latest research insights,’' the academics say.

The Otago Daily Times has reported the airport company describing itself as an organisation with a long-term vision and a focus on supporting social and economic outcomes for the South Island.

It characterised Central Otago and Queenstown-Lakes as fast-growing areas.

“The provision of domestic and international connectivity is an important driver of social and economic prosperity in the region, and that cannot be maximised within existing airport constraints at Queenstown, which is forecast to reach its current capacity limits within the next 10 years,” the airport told the Otago Regional Council.

Developing an airport at Tarras could meet regional needs for 50 years, the airport company said.

The lineup of professors who have signed the letter is: Jonathon Boston, James Higham, Bronwyn Hayward, Shaun Hendy, Robert McLachlan, Ilan Noy Steven Ratuva, James Renwick, Dame Anne Salmond, Huhana Smith and Anita Wreford.

This afternoon Christchurch Airport hit back. Project director for Tarras Michael Singleton said any call to ‘put a stay’ on our project before its benefits and impacts can be properly assessed is premature.

“We believe a new airport can fit within New Zealand’s emissions targets and meet the challenges posed by a changing climate. We remain committed to fully exploring that so authorities can make informed decisions around having the right infrastructure in the right place for that future.”

New Zealand had ‘‘robust’' regulatory frameworks that scrutinise infrastructure proposals.

“No project, including our own, is likely to be given approval if it fails to demonstrate how it will address its impacts and fit into a low emissions future.”

The researchers made a number of assumptions on how close low-emission aviation is, said Singleton.

‘‘We have a more optimistic view. For example, both Air New Zealand and Sounds Air are planning to have zero-emission flights within this decade. For long-term projects like ours – now is the time to plan for that,’' he said.







