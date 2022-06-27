Voyager 2021 media awards
No alcohol available from new $50m supermarket in NZ's wealthiest suburb

4 minutes to read
"Countdown Metro but on a larger scale", great addition to Herne Bay. Video / Michael Craig

Anne Gibson
By
Anne Gibson

Property Editor

They're known for their champagne tastes in Herne Bay, but it's not "cheers" for customers at the area's newest supermarket.

Those stepping inside the new store in our wealthiest suburb can't step out with the

