Nikki Connors loses suppression over freezing order

Nikki Connors fought to keep her name secret. Photo / Supplied

Self-styled property queen Nikki Connors is facing an asset-freezing order, BusinessDesk reports.

The asset freeze relates to a $250,000 loan Connors had arranged in February last year from Anthony Tosswill’s Smart Living Ltd.

After interest payments were not made when they became due in March and the principal wasn’t repaid in July, Smart Living applied for a without notice freezing order against Connors, her Primrose Trust and Metropolis Real Estate, which is in liquidation.

When Justice Robert Osborne granted the order on December 14 last year, he noted there was evidence Connors may have a “lavish lifestyle”.

According to the judgment, Connors told a journalist in May she was looking at buying a second home in France, “where she usually spends time each year”.

“The prospect of a significant dissipation of assets is real,” the judge said in his ruling.

Read the full BusinessDesk story here.



