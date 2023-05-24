Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Capital Markets: Nicola Willis - How to get New Zealand back on an even keel

By Nicola Willis
4 mins to read
Christopher Luxon gave his views on the budget, criticising free prescriptions and fair pay agreements. Video / Jason Oxenham

OPINION

The New Zealand economy is currently experiencing its most difficult period since the Global Financial Crisis. Household incomes have come under tremendous pressure from inflation, interest rates have risen rapidly, our current account deficit

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business