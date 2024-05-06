Voyager 2023 media awards
Next few months will be ‘critical’ for economy says Westpac NZ CEO

Jamie Gray
By
4 mins to read
Westpac New Zealand chief executive Catherine McGrath.

Westpac New Zealand chief executive Catherine McGrath says the next few months will be critical for the economy.

McGrath said weakness among key trading partners such as China and a tense

