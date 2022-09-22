The Hits has surged in popularity, with the Jono & Ben Breakfast Show increasing its audience for the third consecutive survey.

The Hits has surged in popularity, with the Jono & Ben Breakfast Show increasing its audience for the third consecutive survey.

Newstalk ZB and the Mike Hosking Breakfast continue to dominate New Zealand commercial radio ratings.

Hosking has the biggest breakfast audience across the country with more than twice the audience share of its nearest competitor, GfK commercial radio survey results released today show.

Hosking's show has 472,405 listeners and is also the top-rating podcast in the country, boasting 929,000 monthly downloads and 104,000 monthly listeners.

ZM's Fletch, Vaughan & Hayley has the most listeners at breakfast in the key commercial demographic of 25- to 54-year-olds, with Hosking at number two.

The ZM trio also had the most listeners in other key demographics, including 18-34, 18-39 and 18-49.

Mike Hosking had the country's most popular podcast, with 929,000 monthly downloads and 104,000 monthly listeners. Photo / NZME

Their podcast, Fletch, Vaughan and Hayley on ZM, attracted more than 95,000

monthly listeners last month, and more than 335,000 downloads.

The results were released at 1pm today.

The Hits, Radio Hauraki, Flava, Gold and Gold Sport all gained listeners and grew audience share.

Radio Hauraki has grown listeners this survey, and the Matt and Jerry Show podcast chalked up 295,000 downloads and 60,000 listeners.

The Hits has also grown in popularity, with the Jono & Ben Breakfast Show increasing its audience for the third consecutive survey.

NZME's digital audio platform, iHeartRadio had almost 6 million podcast downloads last month, reaching about 900,000 Kiwis.

NZME had eight out of the ten top podcasts in the country and was New Zealand's most popular podcast network.

NZME's chief radio officer Jason Winstanley said the company was enthusiastic about catering to its traditional radio audiences and ensuring a strong digital presence for each network.

"We are continually innovating in this area and I'm proud of what our team is doing to continue to drive engagement and grow our audiences day by day," Winstanley said.

NZME chief executive officer Michael Boggs said having a strong radio network and constantly innovating across iHeartRadio means NZME continues to serve its valued audiences nationwide.

Boggs said NZME was committed to meeting the different listening needs of its audiences.

"It's phenomenal to think that NZME now reaches 3.6 million Kiwis across our radio, digital audio, print and online platforms, with nearly two million people reached via our radio platforms plus nearly 900,000 on our podcast network," he said.

The huge growth across iHeartRadio showed NZME was making major inroads to being New Zealand's leading audio company, Boggs added.